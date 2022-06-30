Adam Svensson putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic

Adam Svensson hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Svensson finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Adam Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Svensson had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Svensson's tee shot went 228 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Svensson hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 4 under for the round.