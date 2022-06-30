6-over 77 by Adam Schenk in first round of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Adam Schenk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his round in 156th at 6 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy, Vaughn Taylor, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Taylor Moore, Cam Davis, Scott Stallings, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 6th at 4 under.

Schenk got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to even-par for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.

Schenk had a fantastic chip-in on the 158-yard par-3 16th. His tee shot went 173 yards to the right side of the fairway and his second shot went 6 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Schenk had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Schenk to 4 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Schenk's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 6 over for the round.