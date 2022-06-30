Adam Long shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Adam Long hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 26th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 186-yard par-3 third green, Long suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Long at even for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Long had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Long hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Long reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Long at 2 under for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.