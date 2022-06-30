Adam Hadwin shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 130th at 4 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hadwin had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hadwin missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

Hadwin got a double bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 3 over for the round.

After a 214 yard drive on the 432-yard par-4 11th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 over for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Hadwin chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 4 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Hadwin to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hadwin's 168 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 over for the round.