Aaron Baddeley shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Aaron Baddeley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to even for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Baddeley's tee shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 5 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Baddeley had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

Baddeley got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Baddeley hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.