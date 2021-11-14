Zach Johnson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 54th at 5 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Jason Kokrak is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway, Scottie Scheffler, and Luke List are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Johnson's tee shot went 99 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Johnson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Johnson chipped his fifth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 5 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Johnson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Johnson to 6 over for the round.