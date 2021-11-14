In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Wyndham Clark hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 41st at 2 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.

Clark got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Clark hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Clark's tee shot went 199 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Clark's 124 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Clark chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 3 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Clark tee shot went 103 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the right intermediate rough, his third shot went 26 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.