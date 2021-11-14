-
Vincent Whaley shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Vincent Whaley makes birdie on No. 9 at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Vincent Whaley makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
Vincent Whaley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Whaley hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to even for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
Whaley got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.
Whaley tee shot went 217 yards to the left side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Whaley to 3 over for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Whaley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Whaley had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
