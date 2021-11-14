  • Vincent Whaley shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

  • In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Vincent Whaley makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Vincent Whaley makes birdie on No. 9 at Houston Open

    In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Vincent Whaley makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.