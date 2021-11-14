-
Tyler Duncan shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler Duncan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 29th at even par; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Duncan had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to even for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Duncan hit a tee shot 119 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Duncan hit his 105 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Duncan's 222 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.
