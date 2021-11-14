-
Tom Hoge shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tom Hoge hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 47th at 3 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Luke List, Kevin Tway, Russell Henley, Matthew Wolff, and Jason Kokrak are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Hoge reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoge at 1 under for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Hoge's tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 2 over for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Hoge hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Hoge chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Hoge missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hoge to 3 over for the round.
