Talor Gooch shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 14, 2021
Round Recaps
Four tied for the lead at Hewlett Packard Enterprise
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch, March Leishman and Luke List all carded a 5-under 65’s to sit tied for the lead as play was suspended due to darkness heading into Friday.
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Talor Gooch hit 12 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Gooch finished his day in 60th at 6 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Gooch hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
Gooch got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to even-par for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Gooch hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Gooch to even for the round.
At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Gooch got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Gooch chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Gooch's 95 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.
