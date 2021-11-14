-
Sungjae Im shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sungjae Im hit 10 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 16th at 2 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Jason Kokrak, Scottie Scheffler, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Kevin Tway, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a 281 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Im chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Im's 98 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Im had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Im's tee shot went 173 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
