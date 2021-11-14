-
-
Stephan Jaeger comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 14, 2021
Stephan Jaeger hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Jaeger finished his round tied for 34th at 1 over; Martin Trainer and Jason Kokrak are tied for 1st at 9 under; Kevin Tway, Sam Burns, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Luke List, Matthew Wolff, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Stephan Jaeger's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Jaeger chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Jaeger chipped his second shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Jaeger had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Jaeger hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.
-
-