Scottie Scheffler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 2nd at 8 under with Kevin Tway; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Scheffler missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

Scheffler tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Scheffler had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.