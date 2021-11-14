  • Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

  • In the final round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on No. 18 at Houston Open

    In the final round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.