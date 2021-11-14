-
-
6-over 76 by Scott Stallings in final round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 14, 2021
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Scott Stallings hit 9 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 60th at 7 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Jason Kokrak, Scottie Scheffler, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Kevin Tway, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Stallings's tee shot went 207 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 11 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Stallings's tee shot went 119 yards to the left side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
Stallings got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 2 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 3 over for the round.
Stallings got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 4 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 5 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Stallings's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
-
-