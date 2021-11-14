-
Scott Piercy shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Scott Piercy hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 19th at 2 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Luke List, Kevin Tway, Russell Henley, Matthew Wolff, and Jason Kokrak are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
Piercy got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Piercy hit a tee shot 121 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Piercy's 173 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Piercy's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
