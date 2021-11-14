-
-
Sam Burns putts well in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 14, 2021
-
Highlights
Sam Burns makes 19-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Houston Open
In the final round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sam Burns makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sam Burns hit 10 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his round tied for 8th at 5 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 9 under; Martin Trainer is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a 320 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Sam Burns chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.
Burns hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Burns chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.
Burns got a double bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Burns to 3 under for the round.
-
-