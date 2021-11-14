-
6-over 76 by Sahith Theegala in final round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sahith Theegala holes 14-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sahith Theegala hit 4 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Theegala finished his round tied for 61st at 7 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Jason Kokrak is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway, Sam Burns, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
Theegala got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Theegala his second shot went 6 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 4 over for the round.
Theegala got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 5 over for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 6 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Theegala got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Theegala to 7 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 6 over for the round.
