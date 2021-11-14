In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Ryan Palmer hit 8 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 25th at 1 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, and Jason Kokrak are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Palmer hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Palmer at 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Palmer's 199 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Palmer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Palmer his second shot was a drop and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Palmer's tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Palmer chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Palmer hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.