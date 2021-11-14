-
-
Russell Henley finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 14, 2021
-
Highlights
Russell Henley dials in wedge to 6 feet and birdies at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Russell Henley hit 10 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 7th at 5 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Henley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Henley at 1 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Henley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.
-
-