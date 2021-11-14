-
Robert Streb putts well in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Robert Streb jars 24-footer for birdie at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Robert Streb makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Robert Streb hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and finished the round bogey free. Streb finished his round tied for 8th at 5 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Luke List, Kevin Tway, Russell Henley, Matthew Wolff, and Jason Kokrak are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Robert Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Robert Streb to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Streb chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Streb hit a tee shot 110 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 4 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 5 under for the round.
