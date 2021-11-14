-
-
Richy Werenski shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 14, 2021
-
Highlights
Richy Werenski drains 25-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Richy Werenski makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Richy Werenski hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 50th at 4 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Jason Kokrak is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway, Sam Burns, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Werenski's his second shot went 5 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 over for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Werenski had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 3 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Werenski's tee shot went 120 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 5 over for the round.
-
-