Patrick Reed shoots 7-over 77 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed holes out 178-yard eagle in the dark at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Patrick Reed makes eagle on the par-4 4th hole.
Patrick Reed hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 59th at 7 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Luke List, Kevin Tway, Russell Henley, Matthew Wolff, and Jason Kokrak are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Reed's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Reed had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to even for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Reed's tee shot went 105 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 44 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 4 over for the round.
Reed got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reed to 5 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Reed's tee shot went 168 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Reed chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reed to 7 over for the round.
