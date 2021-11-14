-
Bogey-free 2-under 68 by Nick Taylor in the final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Nick Taylor hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 41st at 2 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Nick Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
