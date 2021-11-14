-
MJ Daffue putts well but delivers a 5-over 75 final round in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
MJ Daffue hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Daffue finished his day tied for 64th at 8 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, MJ Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving MJ Daffue to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Daffue had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Daffue to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Daffue reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.
Daffue got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to even-par for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Daffue's tee shot went 111 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 5 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Daffue had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daffue to 5 over for the round.
