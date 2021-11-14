-
-
Mito Pereira putts well in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 14, 2021
Mito Pereira hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pereira finished his round tied for 30th at even par; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Jason Kokrak is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway, Scottie Scheffler, and Luke List are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Mito Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mito Pereira to 1 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Pereira to 2 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to even for the round.
-
-