Max McGreevy shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max McGreevy makes birdie on No. 8 at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Max McGreevy makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 8th hole.
Max McGreevy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 19th at 2 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 second green, McGreevy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McGreevy at 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 third, McGreevy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, McGreevy had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to even-par for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, McGreevy hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McGreevy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.
