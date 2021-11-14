-
Max Homa putts well in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 14, 2021
Highlights
Max Homa makes birdie on No. 16 at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Max Homa hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his round tied for 34th at 1 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Jason Kokrak is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway, Sam Burns, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Max Homa's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.
Homa got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Homa's tee shot went 117 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 17th, Homa chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to even for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
