Maverick McNealy shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 14, 2021
Maverick McNealy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 16th at 2 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Jason Kokrak is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway, Scottie Scheffler, and Luke List are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a 276 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, McNealy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, McNealy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to even-par for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, McNealy hit an approach shot from 129 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
