Matthias Schwab shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthias Schwab's 20-footer for birdie at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Matthias Schwab makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Matthias Schwab hit 11 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Schwab finished his round tied for 34th at 1 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, and Jason Kokrak are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Schwab got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Schwab to 1 over for the round.
Schwab got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 2 over for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Schwab hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Schwab's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Schwab's tee shot went 118 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
