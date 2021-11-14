-
-
Matthew Wolff shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 14, 2021
-
Highlights
Matthew Wolff pitches to 3 feet to set up birdie at Houston Open
In the final round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Matthew Wolff makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Matthew Wolff hit 7 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 11th at 4 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Wolff's tee shot went 176 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Wolff chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.
Wolff got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 2 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Wolff chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to even for the round.
Wolff got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 2 over for the round.
-
-