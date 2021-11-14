-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew NeSmith's 14-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Matthew NeSmith makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Matthew NeSmith hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 47th at 3 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Jason Kokrak is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway, Scottie Scheffler, and Luke List are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a 270 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 2 over for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to 3 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, NeSmith's tee shot went 158 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.
