Martin Trainer shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Martin Trainer's wild 71-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the final round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Martin Trainer makes a 71-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
Martin Trainer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 5th at 6 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Trainer chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Trainer hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to even for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt saving par. This put Trainer at 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.
Trainer hit his tee at the green on the 237-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 71-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Trainer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Trainer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.
