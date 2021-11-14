-
Marc Leishman shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Marc Leishman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 19th at 2 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to even for the round.
Leishman got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 eighth, Leishman chipped in his fourth shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.
At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Leishman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 2 over for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Leishman chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Leishman had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.
