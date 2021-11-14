-
Mackenzie Hughes putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 final round in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Mackenzie Hughes hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his round tied for 30th at even par; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Jason Kokrak is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway, Scottie Scheffler, and Luke List are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Mackenzie Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Hughes chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
