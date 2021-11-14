-
Luke List shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Luke List makes birdie on No. 12 at Houston Open
In the final round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Luke List makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
Luke List hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 11th at 4 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
After a 286 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, List chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to even for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 1 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, List had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, List's 156 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 under for the round.
