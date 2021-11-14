-
Lee Hodges shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Lee Hodges hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hodges finished his round tied for 46th at 3 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 9 under; Martin Trainer is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 second green, Hodges suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hodges at 1 over for the round.
At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Hodges got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hodges to 3 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hodges's tee shot went 108 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hodges to 5 over for the round.
