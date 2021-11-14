-
-
Lanto Griffin shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 14, 2021
-
Highlights
Lanto Griffin's 212-yard tee shot to 3 feet at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Lanto Griffin makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
Lanto Griffin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 64th at 8 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Griffin's tee shot went 225 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Griffin's tee shot went 97 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 3 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Griffin hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Griffin to 4 over for the round.
-
-