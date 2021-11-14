-
Kramer Hickok putts well in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 14, 2021
Highlights
Kramer Hickok makes birdie on No. 17 at Houston Open
In the final round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Kramer Hickok makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Kramer Hickok hit 10 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hickok finished his day in 4th at 7 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; and Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under.
Kramer Hickok got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kramer Hickok to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Hickok got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hickok to 2 over for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Hickok hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Hickok at even for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Hickok's 130 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
