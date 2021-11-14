-
Kevin Tway putts well in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Tway makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at Houston Open
In the final round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Kevin Tway makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Kevin Tway hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tway finished his day tied for 2nd at 8 under with Scottie Scheffler; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
After a 341 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Kevin Tway chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Tway to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Tway had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even-par for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Tway chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Tway chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
