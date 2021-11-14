-
-
Kevin Streelman shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 14, 2021
Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 52nd at 4 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Jason Kokrak is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway, Scottie Scheffler, and Luke List are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Streelman hit his 113 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streelman to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 ninth green, Streelman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streelman at 3 over for the round.
At the 496-yard par-4 12th, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to 4 over for the round.
Streelman got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 5 over for the round.
-
-