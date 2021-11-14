-
-
Kelly Kraft putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 final round in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 14, 2021
-
Highlights
Kelly Kraft makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Kelly Kraft makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Kelly Kraft hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kraft finished his day tied for 29th at even par; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Kelly Kraft hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kelly Kraft to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to even for the round.
Kraft got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to 2 over for the round.
After a 254 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Kraft chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kraft to 3 over for the round.
-
-