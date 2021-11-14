-
Keith Mitchell shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keith Mitchell drops 18-foot bridie putt at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Keith Mitchell makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Keith Mitchell hit 6 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 40th at 2 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, and Jason Kokrak are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Mitchell got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
Mitchell got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 2 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Mitchell's tee shot went 105 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 3 over for the round.
