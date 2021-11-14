-
Joel Dahmen putts well in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joel Dahmen makes birdie on No. 13 at Houston Open
In the final round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Joel Dahmen makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Joel Dahmen hit 11 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his round tied for 6th at 6 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Jason Kokrak is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway, Sam Burns, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
Joel Dahmen got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Joel Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Dahmen's 87 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
Dahmen missed the green on his first shot on the 216-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Dahmen had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Dahmen's 172 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.
