Jim Herman putts himself to an even-par final round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
November 14, 2021
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Jim Herman hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herman finished his day tied for 54th at 5 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Jim Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jim Herman to 1 under for the round.
Herman got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to even-par for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to even for the round.
Herman got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Herman hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.
