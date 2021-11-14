-
-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 14, 2021
-
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on No. 17 at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Jhonattan Vegas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 26th at 1 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 2 over for the round.
Vegas got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 3 over for the round.
Vegas tee shot went 217 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Vegas to 4 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.
-
-