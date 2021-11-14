-
Jason Kokrak shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Kokrak's 72nd hole par caps outstanding back nine and victory at Houston Open
In the final round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Jason Kokrak makes par to cap off a 5-under 65 to earn his third PGA TOUR title.
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Jason Kokrak hit 9 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Kokrak's 206 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
Kokrak got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Kokrak had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Kokrak hit a tee shot 116 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Kokrak hit his 121 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kokrak to 5 under for the round.
