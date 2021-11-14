-
Jason Day shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Day jars 45-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Jason Day makes a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
Jason Day hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 54th at 5 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
Day tee shot went 211 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Day to 1 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Day chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to even for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Day's tee shot went 118 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 9 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Day suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to even-par for the round.
