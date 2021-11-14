-
J.J. Spaun shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.J. Spaun makes birdie on No. 16 at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, J.J. Spaun makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
J.J. Spaun hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 47th at 3 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Luke List is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to even for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Spaun's tee shot went 160 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Spaun got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 3 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Spaun reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Spaun at 2 over for the round.
