  • Hudson Swafford finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Hudson Swafford makes a 46-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Hudson Swafford's 46-foot birdie putt at Houston Open

    In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Hudson Swafford makes a 46-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.