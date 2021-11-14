-
Hudson Swafford finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Hudson Swafford hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 34th at 1 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Luke List is in 3rd at 7 under.
Swafford got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Swafford hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Swafford at 2 over for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Swafford chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Swafford's tee shot went 118 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 29 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Swafford's 138 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.
